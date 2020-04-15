HOFEN, Elaine Patricia:

29 July 1932 - 12 April 2020

Peacefully on Sunday morning Elaine left us for her next adventure. My darling older sister and sister to Jim, and incredible Aunty to our four boys. The amount of love and time you devoted year after year taking and teaching the boys how to ski, and so much more. A truly amazing older sister and best friend not only to me, but Jim also. You've climbed the mountain my love. This is your time now - it's a beautiful clear blue skied morning, with freshly packed powder. Clear the snow from under your boots, click in to your skis. Have the run you deserve.

Until we meet again,

farewell my darling.

All our love, Bev and Jim.



