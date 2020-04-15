HOFEN, Elaine Patricia:

29 July 1932 - 12 April 2020

Resting with the angels, sleeping with the stars…

Elaine slipped away peacefully at 4.50am on Easter Sunday. Loved wife of the late Brian, sister of Bev and husband Jim, Aunty to her nephews Ross, Steven, Shayne and Aaron and their wives, Denise, Angela and Christine, and Great-Aunty to Maddy and Casey. Elaine loved life and lived it to the fullest creating memories to cherish for all who knew her. We will hold you in our hearts and smile at the memory of you.

Godspeed Elaine, it's time to kick up your heels and dance!

