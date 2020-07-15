HARRISON, Elaine Phyllis:
Aged 80 years. Passed away peacefully at home 7th July 2020. Sister of Marie and Brian. Dearly loved mother of Shane and Dean and will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren family and friends. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice Wellington would be appreciated and can be made online at www.marypotter.org.nz
Messages and tributes to 'the Harrison family' can be left in Elaine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private family service was held on Friday 10th July 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020