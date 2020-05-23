HARMAN,
Elaine Ruth Viola (Ruth)
(formerly King, nee Claughton):
Formerly of Tawa and Waikanae; latterly of Paraparaumu. On Friday, 15th May 2020, peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn King and the late Geoff Harman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert & Marilyn King, and the late Tony King. Beloved Gran of Reuben & Mahoro, Alan & Ilona, and Michael & Nina, and Great-Granny-Gran to Koumei, Willow, and Maia. A private family funeral was held yesterday. Messages may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020