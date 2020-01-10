EVANS, Elaine Janet:
Passed away 8 January 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Leo. Devoted mum of Dale & Murray Rigby, and Gary and Cheryl Evans. Loved Granma and Great-Granma. Loved sister of Pauline and Ian Rose and the late Beverly. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Saturday, January 11, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at the Wharerangi Cemetery. Tributes for Elaine can be left on our website www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Evans family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 10, 2020