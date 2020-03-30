ELLIS, Elaine Leatrice
(formerly Hardie,
nee Algar/Pinfold):
15 October 1929 (Lower Hutt) - 25 March 2020 (Silverstream)
Wife of the late Frank Ellis, beloved mother of David, John, Ian, Keith, Sue; and dear sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of many, passed away at the age of 90 after a very full life. Elaine was an avid crafter and maker who cherished family and friends, she had a loving, giving charitable soul and a spark that lit up the room.
Your beautiful heart and nature will be dearly missed by many.
The family look forward to gathering and celebrating her remarkable life, following these uncertain times.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2020