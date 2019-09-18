DEWHURST,
Elaine Grace (nee Munden):
Peacefully at Woburn Enliven on 13 September 2019, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Graeme for 64 years. Loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Helen & Peter, Sandra & Nick, Emma & Adam, Gareth & Megan, Helen & Jeremy, Michael, James, Matilda, Ziggy, Oscar and Marlon. Grateful thanks for the care and kindness shown to Elain by Woburn Enliven. Elaine wished for no service and has been privately cremated.
At Peace, at last.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2019