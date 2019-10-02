ANSTISS,
Elaine Edith (nee Lash):
Of Lower Hutt. On September 30, 2019, surrounded by family at Hutt Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of John, mother of Michael and Wendy, mother-in-law of Janelle, nanny of Brayden, Cameron and Hayden, and great-grandmother of Holly, Nate and Maddison. Special thanks to the medical and nursing staff at Hutt Hospital. A private family service will be held for Elaine. Messages may be sent to "the Anstiss family" c/- P.O. Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019