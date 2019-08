WELCH, Eileen Margaret:Of Palmerston North, peacefully passed away aged 93 years, on 30th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Evan Thomas Welch (Bub), and sister & sister-in-law to Eric (dec) & Margaret, Marie & Alec (dec), Keith & Bev (dec), Doug (dec) & Jenny. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Brian and Trudi (dec), Karen & Peter, John & Jill and Linda. Much loved grandmother of Nicky, Cindy (dec), Mel, Rebecca, Marcia, Ra, Beau, and Dylan, and great-grandmother of Caitlin, Marissa, Blake & Ashlee. A service to celebrate the life of Eileen, to which everyone is welcome, will be held on 6 August at 3.00pm at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Home, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding. This will be followed by afternoon tea, and then all are invited back to John and Jill's home at 18 Montagu Street, Feilding to continue catching up and reminiscing. Messages to: Welch Family, C/- 18 Montagu Street, Feilding 4702.