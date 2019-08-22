Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen TULLY. View Sign Service Information Dil's Funeral Services Ltd 185 Schnapper Rock Rd Auckland , Auckland 094158720 Death Notice



Eileen (nee McAndrew):

9 May 1942 - 17 August 2019

Dear friends, It is with a very saddened heart that I must tell you that my dear wonderful Eileen, my wife for 55 years, passed away on 17th August 2019, after fighting dementia for 5 years. Eileen fought a long battle with dementia, with the last 4 years living in a private dementia hospital in Kumeu and then on Auckland's North Shore. A gifted poet, mother of 2 beautiful children and 4 grandchildren (who loved their Nan with all their hearts). As well as being a holder of a 1st Class Diploma from the Royal London College of Arts, Eileen travelled the world and taught Christianity to children at primary school, as well as being the P.A to the Regional Secretary of the Municipal and General Workers Union (I mil members) and the PA to the Chairmen of the Development Bank of New Zealand, and also many other senior employment positions. Eileen will leave a very BIG gap in our lives and we ask the good Lord to take her into His Heaven and give Eileen everlasting peace and tranquillity. A memorial service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services at Auckland's North Shore, to celebrate Eileen's life in the 1st week of October 2019, which all are welcome to attend and participate. This announcement will be published at a later date.

May God Bless Eileen

and you all.







