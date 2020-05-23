Eileen ROMANOS (1941 - 2020)
Death Notice

ROMANOS,
Eileen Mary (née Frost):
3 July 1941 - 22 May 2020
Dearly loved wife and best friend of David, cherished Mother of John (Australia), Annie, Mary and Liz. Adored Grandmother to Matthew, Reuben, Alex, Thea, Charlie, Olive and Gabe. Heartfelt appreciation to all those who cared for her over the past 6 months, especially the extraordinary Mary Potter Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. Contact Lychgate Funerals for details of her online funeral service.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020
