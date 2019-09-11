LONG, Eileen Elsie
(nee Holwell):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 noon, aged 90 years at St John's Rest Home, Pah Road, Epsom, Auckland. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Arthur Long. A service will be held at the Otahuhu Methodist Church, 494 Great South Road, Otahuhu, Auckland, 12 noon Friday, September 13, 2019, prior to interment in the Holy Trinity Memorial Park Cemetery. All communications to PO Box 26-003, Epsom, Auckland 1344, or phone 09 638-9125.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019