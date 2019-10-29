Eileen HASTINGS

Death Notice

HASTINGS, Eileen Derece:
13.8.1945 – 25.10.2019
As a young 74 years old Derece passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Derece known as Mum and Gran to many. Loved wife of the late Warren. Mother of Kevin, Lynne, Joanne, Noel and Stu. Gran of Jason, Daryl, Bronwyn, Adrian, Alana, Kain, Kate, Bryce, Cameron, Samantha and Courtney. Great-grandma to many, loved aunty and great-aunty. Derece's service will be held at Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1:30pm.
"All welcome"
Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Hastings family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019
