FOSTER, Eileen Bertha:
On 10th April 2020 peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved mother of James Foster, and Joe Foster-Towersey. Loved grandmother of Rhiannon, Jade, Cruize, Stevee, Alexia and Brittiney. Loved friend of Hartley Towersey. Loved daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Foster. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Veronica and Tommy Wilkinson, Ruth and Selwyn Adams, Christina Foster, Pauline and Barry Hooper, Bernadette Carswell and the late Robin, Rosey and Patrick Collier, Hugh and Gillian, and Mark. Loved Aunty and friend to many. A special thanks to all at Kandahar for their wonderful care. A private cremation has been held – family will gather to farewell Eileen at a later date. Messages to the Towersey/Foster families C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020