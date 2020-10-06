FLANAGAN, Eileen:
On 5 October 2020 at Woburn Masonic, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved Mum of Mike & Marg (dec), Allan & Debbie, Lianne & Gerald, Raeleyne & Ondrae (dec), Patrick (dec) & Ruth, Brendon & Janette, and Kathy (dec). Treasured Nana, Grandma and Gran Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 9 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020