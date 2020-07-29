EDWARDS, Eileen Agnes
(Irene) (nee Murray):
Of Titahi Bay, Porirua. Aged 92 years, peacefully at Kemp Home, Titahi Bay on 25 July 2020. Darling wife and soulmate of Jack (dec), beloved daughter of Agnes and Thomas Murray; much loved sister of Thomas, Margaret, and Kathleen (all dec). Mum and mum-in-law of Carol, Diane and Bruce, Eileen, and Kathryn. Doting Nanna of Trent, Joshua and Scott. Many thanks to all the staff who took loving care of our Mum.
"She hasn't left us;
she's forever in our hearts,
reunited with Dad."
Eileen's service will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua on Saturday 1 August 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020