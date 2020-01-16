MOUSCOUNTAKIS,
Efthimia:
Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020 at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Odysseia; yiayia of Angela, Stavros, Joanna, Adam, Effie and Jake, Great-Grandmother of Lucas, Joseph, Mia and Cassandra. Loving sister of Anastasia, Manoli, Yianni, Georgios, Miltiadis and Andreas. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Te Hopai Home & Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Efthimia "Effie". In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Mouscountakis family' can be placed in Efthimia's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Efthimia will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral"O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), 3 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Karori Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 16, 2020