Edwin POON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin POON.
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Death Notice

POON, Edwin:
(Hawke's Bay). Died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after a short illness which Edwin fought bravely. Loved son of the late Phyllis and Geoffrey Poon. Loved brother to Leonard. Adored husband of Rhondda, and treasured father of Robbie. No flowers please, instead donations to Cranford Hospice, Hastings, can be made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz or can be left at the Church and will be gratefully received. Edwin's life will be celebrated with a Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, cnr Munro and Station Streets, Napier, on Monday, August 5 at 10.30am. Messages to the Poon Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.