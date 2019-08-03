POON, Edwin:
(Hawke's Bay). Died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after a short illness which Edwin fought bravely. Loved son of the late Phyllis and Geoffrey Poon. Loved brother to Leonard. Adored husband of Rhondda, and treasured father of Robbie. No flowers please, instead donations to Cranford Hospice, Hastings, can be made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz or can be left at the Church and will be gratefully received. Edwin's life will be celebrated with a Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, cnr Munro and Station Streets, Napier, on Monday, August 5 at 10.30am. Messages to the Poon Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019