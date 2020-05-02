WHITE, Edward John (Ted):
On 20 April 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly beloved husband of Heather, much loved father of Fiona, Kirsty and Ainslie, and father-in-law of Pete, René and Shannon. Loving grandfather of Georgia, Scarlett, Joshua, Brooke and Lucy. Loved brother-in-law of Warwick, Murray and Sandie, and Sue. A private family cremation has been held and will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. Special thanks to Mary Potter Hospice, Paraparaumu, for their wonderful care and dedication. Messages may be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020