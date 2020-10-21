TONKS,
Edward James (Eddie): CBE
Peacefully at home, on 18 October 2020, surrounded by his family after a brave battle. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Claire, father of Murray and Carolyn, father-in-law of Joanna, grandad of Jacqueline, Cameron and Kyle and their partners, great-grandad of Isabelle, Grace and Wolfgang. Brother of David (deceased). Sincere thanks to the medical staff and carers. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice online would be appreciated at marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held in Old Saint Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, on Thursday 29 October 2020 at 2.00pm. Service will be live-streamed, contact funeral home for details. All messages to the Tonks family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020