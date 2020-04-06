THOMPSON,
Edward Francis:
Born 10th October 1938
3rd April 2020 aged 81 years
Much loved father of Brendan, Kevin, Barry and Peter. Father-in-law to Bronwyn and Rachel. Grandad of Kyle, Blake, Connor, Jack, Meg, Kate, Molly and Phoebe. Died peacefully at Hutt Hospital after battling a series of illnesses.
Suffer no more Eamon, we love you and God bless.
A memorial service will be had a later date. Thank you to all the Hutt Hospital and Elderslea Resthome Staff for their professional and dedicated care.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2020