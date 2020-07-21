THOMAS,
Edward Llewellyn (Ted):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 18 July 2020 aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Jean; father of David, Elizabeth and Ian; father-in-law of Neil. Loved and respected member of the Hutt City Church. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held in the Hutt City Church, 22 Marsden Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday 23 July at 11.00am and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Thomas Family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020