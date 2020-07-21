Edward THOMAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward THOMAS.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hutt City Church
22 Marsden Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

THOMAS,
Edward Llewellyn (Ted):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 18 July 2020 aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Jean; father of David, Elizabeth and Ian; father-in-law of Neil. Loved and respected member of the Hutt City Church. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held in the Hutt City Church, 22 Marsden Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday 23 July at 11.00am and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Thomas Family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.