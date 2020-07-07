TAYLOR,
Edward Stevon (Steve):
Aged 79 years. Passed suddenly at Summerset Village Trentham on 3 July 2020. Dearly loved partner of Catherine Cottle. Loved brother of Robyn and Don Pettett. Loved Dad of Michael, Brett and John. Loved Grandad of Lena, Emica, Kobe, Lachlan, Cameron, Judd, Jake, Ethan, Olivia, and Max. Best mate of Alan, Gary and Colin Cottle, and Lynley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Steve will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 8 July 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020