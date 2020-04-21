Edward STOREY

Guest Book
  • "To Keith, Delysse and family ... please accept our very..."
  • "Dear Keith, Delysse, Scott, Fraser and Kate. I am shocked..."
    - Richard Reid
  • "Dearest Delyse and Keith, Paul and I were so sorry to hear..."
    - Elizabeth Reeve
  • "I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Edward. I have..."
    - Richard Smart
  • "I was at King's in the same year as Ed. He was a popular..."
    - James Gilbert
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Death Notice

STOREY, Edward Spencer:
Passed away in Peru at Easter 2020 as a result of Covid-19. Beloved 49 year old son of Keith and Delysse, loved brother of Fraser, Scott and Kate and brother-in-law of Wendy, Robynne and Blair, favourite Uncle of Richard, and Elsie, and the twins Maddie and Vivi.
"You will live in our hearts forever."
A service will be held when Edward comes home. All correspondence to the Storey family, c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 21, 2020
