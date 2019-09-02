SOMERVILLE,
Edward Amherst:
4313772, LAC RNZAF WW2. Passed away peacefully on
29 August 2019 after a long illness. Loving husband of the late Irene. Father of Ed and Jan, David and Lorna, Kevin, Derek and Lihuan, Stephen and Jill, Millie and Colin, and Miracle. A grandfather and great-grandfather to an extended family. Many thanks to the staff at Whitby Rest Home for their care of Dad. Ted's service will be held in the Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Rd, Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday, 5 September, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019