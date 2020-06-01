SMITH, Edward (Eddie):
Of Levin War Vets Home on May 30, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Julia (dec). Loved father of Vivienne and Allan. Father-in-law to Kevin Woledge and Joanne Woodman-Smith. Loved Grandad to Emma and partner Grant, Gregory (dec) and partner Chelsea, David, Bradley and Carl. Great-Grandfather to Brianna and Lachlan, Taloulah and Kaisa. Loved brother to Ness (deceased), John (dec), Mavis (dec) and Ian. Brother-in-law to Merv (dec), Eric (dec), Mary (dec) and Marylin. Loved brother-in-law of Peggy and Vic Baigent (Brisbane). Loved uncle of Gay, Joy, Doris and Arthur, Avis and Irene, Raewyn and Derek, Pam and Paul (dec). A small family service in accordance with Eddie's wishes will be held at the Levin War Vets Home, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thereafter, a private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2020