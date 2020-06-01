Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward SMITH. View Sign Death Notice



Of Levin War Vets Home on May 30, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Julia (dec). Loved father of Vivienne and Allan. Father-in-law to Kevin Woledge and Joanne Woodman-Smith. Loved Grandad to Emma and partner Grant, Gregory (dec) and partner Chelsea, David, Bradley and Carl. Great-Grandfather to Brianna and Lachlan, Taloulah and Kaisa. Loved brother to Ness (deceased), John (dec), Mavis (dec) and Ian. Brother-in-law to Merv (dec), Eric (dec), Mary (dec) and Marylin. Loved brother-in-law of Peggy and Vic Baigent (Brisbane). Loved uncle of Gay, Joy, Doris and Arthur, Avis and Irene, Raewyn and Derek, Pam and Paul (dec). A small family service in accordance with Eddie's wishes will be held at the Levin War Vets Home, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thereafter, a private cremation will be held.







