SAUNDERS, Edward:
On Friday 20th November 2020, passed peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 80, after 18 months of illness, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved dad of Graham and partner Alexa, Leanne and Nicola (dec). Much loved Pop to Jacinta and husband Bradley, Aidan and partner Tomás and Natalya. Loved brother of Raymond Saunders (dec) and sister Marnie McGrath.
Thank you to the caregivers at his home, the Ambulance staff and 7 south ward staff Wellington Regional Hospital for their respect and kindness.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz. Messages and tributes to 'the Saunders family' may be placed online in Edward's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A memorial celebration of 'Pops' life will be held on Friday 27th November 2020 at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020