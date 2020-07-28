PERRY, Edward Graham:



In sorrowful memory of Graham Perry, born in Wellington August 24th 1930, eldest child of Millie and Joe Perry, of Johnsonville, who died on 28th July, 2019. Dearly loved by his partner Judith Bryers Holloway (of Levin) and her family and friends.

You so warmed our life, dear heart,

with your grace and humour.

We love the red bird-table

you placed under the silk tree.

And how charmed the kids are

that Baron von Tui has learnt to copy

the exact cluck-chuck-tch! you taught me!

We watch Him, high in the macrocarpa,

jealous of your girlfriend finches and sparrows

as they snaffle up the wild seeds

and dip with joy into the bowl of fresh water



You so cherished us all, and we wish you could know how we miss you.

- JBH



