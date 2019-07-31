Edward PERRY

Death Notice

PERRY,
Edward Graham: OBE GM
(Retired Deputy Assistant Commissioner, NZ Police)
On 28 July 2019, peacefully at Winara Hospital, Waikanae. Aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Sue, and loved and respected father and father-in-law of Nick & Melanie, Matt & Rosa, Simon & Christine, and Dominic & Alexanna (UK). Much loved Grandad Graham of Simon, Damien, Shannon, Anna, Nick, Liam, David, Kate, Suzie, Harris, Freddie, and Zach, and great-grandfather of Caitlin, Emma, Ivy, Ryken, Mila and Lucia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mike & Sue. Sincere thanks to the great staff of Winara for their wonderful care of Graham over the past couple of years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Ellice Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington, at 11.00am on Friday, 2 August, to be followed by a private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019
