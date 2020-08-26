JUCHNOWICZ,
Edward Waclaw (Ed):
Of Raumati South and formerly of Tawa. Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Mary Potter Hospice on Tuesday 25 August 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband to Pat. Much loved father and father-in-law to Chris and Lisa, Kelly (dec), Hannah and Michael, Daniel and Georgia. Much loved eldest son to Felicja and the late Waclaw (John). A much loved brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Rest in Peace.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice and/or The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, corner Lyndhurst and Main Roads, Tawa, on Friday 28 August 2020, commencing at 11.00am. The Rosary will be prayed in the church on Thursday 27 August 2020 from 6.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020