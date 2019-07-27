HINDE, Edward Lea (Ted):

30.7.1929 - 24.7.2019

Just 6 days before his 90th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 61 years, adored father and father-in-law of Jenny & Ian Young, Dianne & Michael Bain, Robyn Hinde, Julie & Greg Morris. Most special Grandad to Daniel, Ryan & Liza, Dylan & Michelle, Mitchell, Taylor, Denby, Rowan & Roxy, Hayden & Lia and Aaron. Loved Old Poppa to Cian, Aila, Noah, Cohen & Annemieke. Cherished brother of Valerie (dec) and Ross. Loved by all his extended family.

To the world you are one person but to one person you are the world, Dad we all love you and will miss you always, today our family lost its rock.

A special thanks to the staff of Ward 6 Pod A Wellington Hospital for their wonderful care of Ted. Donations to the Wellington to Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 30th July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd

FDANZ Tel 04 2936844



