Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Rosary
Thursday, May 28, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Rosaleen and Eddie's home
Requiem Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
corner Main Street and Pine Avenue
Upper Hutt
CARSON, Edward (Eddie):
On May 26, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Rosaleen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kathleen Glasson, Theresa McGlynn and John, Michael and Andrea, John (dec) and Helen, Eddie and Stephanie, Myles and Carolyn. Dearly loved grandad of Jennifer and Andrew; Corrina, Sara and Richard; Stephanie and Rohan, Thomas and Summer, Vicky and Troy; Lauren and John, Patrick, Joseph and Dani, Ben, and Lily; Sam, Megan and Lucas, Paul and Tamara; Courtney and Tom, Liam, and Brianna and loved great-grandfather of Harper, Indie, Hector, Ellie, Clover, and Norah. Special thanks to the staff of Gain Health, Upper Hutt for their loving care shown to Eddie and family. In lieu of flowers donations to St Joseph's Home of Compassion would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Rosary will be celebrated at Rosaleen and Eddie's home on Thursday evening at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, corner Main Street and Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt on Friday May 29, 2020 at 1.00pm thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. Due to current restrictions of 100 people attending funerals please email
[email protected] or ring 021 526 653 to register interest in attending. All other messages to PO Box 40 221, Upper Hutt 5140.

Published in Dominion Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020
