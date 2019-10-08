CAREW,
Edward Oliver (Ted):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday 5th October 2019, aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Marie. Dearly loved Dad of Karen, Sandra, Michael, Christine and the late Denise, and much loved Poppa and great-Poppa. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 25 Palmerston North Hospital, and Te Whanau Rest Home Levin for their love and care of Ted. In accordance with Ted's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2019