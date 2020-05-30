BASHALL,
Edward William (Ted):
19 March 1953
- 27 May 2020
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, at Malvina Major Home, Johnsonville, after a long stay at Mary Potter Hospice. Loved husband of Pam. Loved father of Lesley, and Erin. Father-in-law of Rory, and Kyle. Brother of Penny, and brother-in-law of Sandi, Rob and Narvee. Uncle of Rachel and Jessica.
Always kind, always forgiving, always loving, rest in peace - you will always be with us.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "the family of Ted Bashall" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Ted's life will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Thursday, 4 June, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020