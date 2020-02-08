TAYLOR,
Edna Florence (nee Pearcy):
Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Rest Home, surrounded by family, on 2 February 2020, aged 91. Much loved wife and best friend of Bob for 72 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette, Bob, Julie, John & Cathy, Alan & Jackie, Gayle & Kim, and Christine. Loved Nana of Janine, Michelle, Sarah, Kate, Roscoe, Myles, Matthew and Ryan, and loved Nana of her eight great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Shona McFarlane for the respect and care given to Mum in her final days. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020