McCARTHY, Edna Mary:
Passed away peacefully on 12th October 2019. Loved wife of the late Michael McCarthy, mother and mother-in-law of Jamie & Jean and Kenneth & Kay. Grandma to Christopher, Harriet, Jody, Danny, Ben, and Jessica. Great-grandma to Ruby, Lola, Daisy, Charlie and Jed. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Edna will be held at the Harbour City Crematorium Chapel, 56 Onepu Road, Kilbirnie on Saturday the 19th of October at 11:00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019