CUFF, Edna Gladys:

Passed peacefully on 26 September 2020 at Kapiti Rest Home. Aged 98 years. Loving wife of the late Chetel. Beloved mother of Ross and Colin. Treasured grandmother (nannies) of Richard, Tansy, Simon and Louise. Loving mother-in-law of Jennifer. Special thanks to Heather and the staff at Kapiti Rest Home for their love and care for Edna during her stay. A special mention to Craig and Barbara for their friendship, care and assistance to Edna over her final years. Edna was 'the last of her generation' and a true doyen of her time, and much loved by friends and relatives. As per Edna's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Edna's life will take place on a date to be advised.







