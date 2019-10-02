YEE, Edmund:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 30th September at Hutt Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Leung Wai Chi. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelvin & Pam, Roy & Issy, Brian & Sharon, Anthony & Melinda. Dearly loved Yeh Yeh of Jaeger, Kaysha: Tyler & Taylor, Dion: Charlotte & Vaughan, Hayden & Amelia, Cameron & Claudia, Matthew: Jacob, Michael, Ashlee. Loved brother of Bruce (dec) & Ying Yee, Stanley & Aster, Melvina & Chris, Andy & Jacky, Vera & Leonard. Will be missed by all his nephews & nieces. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, www.wfa.org.nz, P O Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Edmund will be held in Hutt Event Centre, Laings Rd, Lower Hutt on Friday October 4, 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. All messages to 'the Yee family', C/- P O Box 30127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019