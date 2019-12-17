STAPLES, Edith Lorraine:
On Sunday 15th December 2019, at Edmund Hillary Rest Home, after a brief illness. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of Ned (deceased), mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Denis, Mark and Lynette, John and Gail, Paul and Jean. Nana to her grandchildren. Funeral Prayers at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 20th December 2019, at 1.00pm. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation, PO Box 110022 Auckland City Hospital, Auckland, 1148, would be appreciated. All Communications to PO Box 38693, Howick, Auckland 2145.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 17, 2019