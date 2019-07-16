RENTON,
Edith (nee Campbell):
Of Paekakariki. Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 13 July 2019, with John, her loving husband of 54 years, at her side. Aged 79 years. Much loved mother of Donna-Marie & John Jones (Townsville), and Winiata & Linda (Hamilton), and beloved Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved and missed by her extended family in NZ and Australia. A service for Edith will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019