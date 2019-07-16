Edith RENTON

Guest Book
  • "To John & Family I was so sorry to read of the passing of..."
    - Ann NIELSEN
  • "Dear John and family, my love and condolences to you all on..."
    - Juanita Rothwell
  • "Sending our love and thoughts to you all, John, Donna,..."
    - Laura & Kahurangi Hawksworth
  • "Dear John and family, So sorry to learn of Edie's passing. ..."
    - Margaret Worboys
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

RENTON,
Edith (nee Campbell):
Of Paekakariki. Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 13 July 2019, with John, her loving husband of 54 years, at her side. Aged 79 years. Much loved mother of Donna-Marie & John Jones (Townsville), and Winiata & Linda (Hamilton), and beloved Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved and missed by her extended family in NZ and Australia. A service for Edith will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019
