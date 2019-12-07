Edgar PERKINS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Rosewood
415 Queen Street
Masterton
Death Notice

PERKINS, Edgar John:
On 6 December 2019, at Waireka, Pahiatua, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Tom Wood, Stephen and Kylie, Shelley and Jeff Owen, Tara and Rob Jamieson, Stacey and Lee. Loved grandad of his 10 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren.
Messages to Joanne Wood, [email protected] or PO Box 20, Foxton Beach. A service to celebrate Eddie's Life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday 10 December at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019
