BROWN, Edgar (Jack):
Of Levin, formerly of Foxton. Promoted to glory, peacefully, on Tuesday 2 July 2019, in his 89th year. Very dearly loved husband of 63 years of Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynda, Terrence (dec), Tony & Shona, Malcolm, and Jennifer & Grant. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jack's life and service to the Lord will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin, on Saturday 6 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Foxton Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2019