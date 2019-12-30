FA'ALEIUA,
Ebony-Ellenice Te-Alowha:
Left us suddenly at home on 26 December 2019. Beloved great-granddaughter of Pua (dec) and Fiataua Toleafoa (dec), Kasiano and Sita (dec) Patelesio. Cherished grand-daughter of Leulua'ialii Vaiomanu and Penina Vitolina Kula Pua (née Patelesio). Fa'aleiua (dec) and Avatapu (dec) Veve. Adored daughter of Vaegaau and Salome (dec) Pua-Fa'aleiua. Treasured sister of Zitah-Jenay Tagialowha. Dearly loved niece of Gus and Emily, Liz, Laurie and Faalelei, John, Lily-Ana and Lupeni, Jared and Gabriella. Admired cousin of Ellanay, Lorelei, Felicity, Bailey and Faioso. Sorely missed and loved by all her Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, extended family and everyone that knew her. The Family Service will held at Holy Family Church, 169 Mungavin Ave, Cannons Creek, Porirua, on Friday 3 January 2020 at 6.00pm. The Funeral will be held in the same church on Saturday 4 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by Private Cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 30, 2019