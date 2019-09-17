HARE, Earle:
On Sunday 15th September 2019 at home with his loving wife and some of his family by his side. Much loved husband of Lui, father of Naomi and Ana, father-in-law of Martin, and Papa of Teuila, Harry and Tiernan. Respected brother-in-law of the Efu family. A service to celebrate Earle's life will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday 20th September at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019