SATHERLEY, Earl Wesley:
Passed away peacefully on 28 July 2020 at Eden Village, aged 86. Loved husband of Margaret, and Dad of Jan and Keith, and Nettie and Ross. Loved Popa of Kate and Scott. Thank you to the staff at Eden Village for their amazing care of our Dad. Also a special thank you to Dr Adam Perley for his care. A celebration of Earl's life will be held on Wednesday 5 August at 4.00pm, Level 4 West Lounge, Eden Park, Gate G, Reimers Ave. All welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020