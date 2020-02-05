JEWELL, Dyk

(Richard Edward):

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 2nd February 2020. Loving husband of Noreen, beloved father and father-in-law of Jen, Sam, Ed, and Bex, adored grandfather of Oscar and Felix, and dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to Wop and Gill, Eileen and Peter, Kevin and Ruth. He will be sorely missed by friends and family all over the world.

A true gentleman.

His funeral will be at Lychgate Funerals in Johnsonville, on Friday at 10.00am, followed by a private, carbon-neutral cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, Prostate Society and Cancer Society would be appreciated.

"He is pining for the fjords"





