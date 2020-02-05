JEWELL, Dyk
(Richard Edward):
Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 2nd February 2020. Loving husband of Noreen, beloved father and father-in-law of Jen, Sam, Ed, and Bex, adored grandfather of Oscar and Felix, and dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to Wop and Gill, Eileen and Peter, Kevin and Ruth. He will be sorely missed by friends and family all over the world.
A true gentleman.
His funeral will be at Lychgate Funerals in Johnsonville, on Friday at 10.00am, followed by a private, carbon-neutral cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, Prostate Society and Cancer Society would be appreciated.
"He is pining for the fjords"
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 5, 2020