PAPANICOLAOU,
Dumitru (Jimmy):
Passed suddenly on 25 June 2020, at Wellington Hospital, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Helen, and a greatly loved father of Marina, Phillip and David. A loved Grandpa to his grandchildren Olivia, Jenna, Sophia and Vanessa, and his son-in-law Danny and daughter-in-law Chloe. Beloved brother of Chris (deceased) and Helen, and much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at Lychgate Funeral Home, corner of Willis and Aro Street, Wellington, at 11.00am on Monday 6 July, followed by a private burial in Dunedin.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020