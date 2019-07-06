Dulcie TICKNER

TICKNER, Dulcie Evelyn
(née White):
Passed away peacefully at Pôneke House, Wellington, on Wednesday 3rd July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Tickner; loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Anne, Sue, Steve and Heather; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Kathleen, Courtney and Teresa. Messages to the family, C/- Steve, 49 Calcutta Street, Khandallah, Wellington 6035. A service for Dulcie will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday 9th July at 2.30pm, followed be a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019
