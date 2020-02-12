McMAHON, Dulcie Irene:
Died 10 February 2020 at Rita Angus Retirement Home, Kilbirnie, Wellington, in her 90th year. Adored and loving wife of Trevor for 64 years. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and grandma & gran of Craig and Anna, Philip and Carin, Campbell and Karen, Scott and Sheila, Ben, Oliver, Holly, Cameron, Carter, Lucy, Millie and the late Charlotte. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Keenan and the staff of Rita Angus for their absolutely wonderful care of Dulcie over the last two years.
"Now at rest".
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the McMahon family may be left in Dulcie's tribute book at
www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate Dulcie's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 12, 2020