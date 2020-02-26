FORTUNE, Dulcie Margaret
(nee Welch):
Peacefully on 25 February 2020, at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori, after spending loving time with her family. Aged 84 years. Cherished wife of Arthur and most beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Anne, Peter, Shawn and Michael Bolton; Kay, Clive, Jacob and Ben Morgon; Vanessa Fortune; Erica, John, George and Henry Eyles. Loved and remembered by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Anselm's Union Church would be appreciated in memory of Dulcie's long association with the church as a parish elder and congregation member. A service will be held at St Anselm's Union Church, 30 Makara Road, Karori, at 11.00am, on Friday, 28 February. The family warmly invite friends to join us after the service for refreshments in the church hall.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020